Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Decreased by Analyst

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion.
Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,555,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249,551. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
