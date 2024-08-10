Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Raised by Analyst

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 274,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,556. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
