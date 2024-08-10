Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Zacks Research

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. 15,510,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,906,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

