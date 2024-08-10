Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Coveo Solutions Inc. Raised by Stifel Canada (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Coveo Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

CVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.91. The company had a trading volume of 88,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,841. The firm has a market cap of C$315.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

