Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Lifted by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $11.06 on Friday, hitting $125.34. 3,304,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,382.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.