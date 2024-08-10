Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Lifted by Analyst

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

STVN has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €31.67 ($34.80).

Shares of STVN traded up €0.21 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €20.39 ($22.41). 177,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.31. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 12 month high of €35.56 ($39.08).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Stevanato Group by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

