Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. The company had a trading volume of 431,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,919. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.61. Qualys has a 1-year low of $121.64 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

