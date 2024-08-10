QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in QuantumScape by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,595. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.