R. Andrew Watts Sells 2,500 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 604,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

