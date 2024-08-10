Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) CFO Sumita Pandit Sells 3,817 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 540,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Radian Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,365,000 after buying an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Radian Group by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 177,466 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 746,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 160,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

