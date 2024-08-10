Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 174,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 142,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.70.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

