Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $12.64. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 90,305 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.66 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2,071.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

