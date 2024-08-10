Ravi Kumar Singisetti Sells 6,728 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

