Raymond James Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $128.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $138.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,163,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,325,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 167,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

