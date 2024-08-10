Raymond James Downgrades Stantec (TSE:STN) to Market Perform

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$125.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.69.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$109.65 on Thursday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$82.50 and a twelve month high of C$122.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$115.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$112.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.2061012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer acquired 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.