Raymond James Weighs in on Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:PET)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Pet Valu in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

PET has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of PET stock opened at C$24.09 on Thursday. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of C$23.52 and a 1 year high of C$32.90.

Pet Valu Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

