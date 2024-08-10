Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $466.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

