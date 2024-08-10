Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $28.70. Rayonier shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 186,722 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rayonier by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

