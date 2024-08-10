RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.36% of RCI Hospitality worth $29,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 24.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RCI Hospitality

In related news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RICK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 6.0 %

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $423.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.73). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

