Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 30,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,176. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

