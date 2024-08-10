Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 30,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,176. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

