Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.06 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.98 million, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo purchased 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 127,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,524 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 708,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

