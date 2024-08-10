Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will earn $0.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXK. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.6 %

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,997. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.27 million, a P/E ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.