Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genasys Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genasys in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 82,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,220. Genasys has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 46.55% and a negative net margin of 71.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 237,871 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

