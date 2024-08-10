Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for kneat.com, inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of kneat.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

kneat.com Stock Up 0.9 %

KSI traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.55. The company had a trading volume of 67,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,206. The company has a market cap of C$388.57 million, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. kneat.com has a 12 month low of C$2.68 and a 12 month high of C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.98.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.43 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 31.19%.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

