Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Savaria Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.14.

Savaria Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.33. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.80.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.32 million.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Savaria’s payout ratio is 81.25%.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

