Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Geron Co.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Geron in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 11,616,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,457,899. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.48. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Geron by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Geron by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

