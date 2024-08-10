Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $13.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.37. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,770. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.76.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,266,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

