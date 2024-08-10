Research Analysts Set Expectations for MannKind Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MNKD. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 1,435,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,049. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $109,682.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,991 shares of company stock worth $142,093. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in MannKind by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,391,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 1,583,800 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 429,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $1,524,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 12.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 216,880 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MannKind by 25.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 625,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 124,888 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

