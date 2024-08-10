Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $7.19

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $8.50. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 301 shares.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.37 million, a P/E ratio of -712,000.00, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at $228,212,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,514.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at $228,212,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 307,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,302. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

