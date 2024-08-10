Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68-6.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.350 EPS.
Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
