Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.350 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 2,673,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

