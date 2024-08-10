Reviewing Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) & First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 74.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Interstate BancSystem and Univest Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem 0 4 2 0 2.33 Univest Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Univest Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Univest Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem $994.50 million 2.97 $257.50 million $2.51 11.27 Univest Financial $448.55 million 1.66 $71.10 million $2.39 10.71

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Financial. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem 17.76% 8.22% 0.86% Univest Financial 14.91% 8.23% 0.88%

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Univest Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, other operational, and specialized staff support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. Its Wealth Management segment provides investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment offers commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

