Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.27, but opened at $40.10. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 19,573 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $97,951.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

