Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $29.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

