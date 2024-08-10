Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Issues Earnings Results

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

RNMBY stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $121.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

