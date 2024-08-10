RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.50. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 712,190 shares changing hands.
RLX Technology Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 24.39%.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.