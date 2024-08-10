RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.50. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 712,190 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 24.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in RLX Technology by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in RLX Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 357,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

