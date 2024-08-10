Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Robert Half by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after buying an additional 66,049 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

