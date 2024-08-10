Robert W. Baird Raises Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $45.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.