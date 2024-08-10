Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.1 %

HOOD stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,867,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock worth $25,680,423 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

