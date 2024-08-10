Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 10,874,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 16,105,396 shares.The stock last traded at $16.75 and had previously closed at $17.12.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HOOD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $304,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $961,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $304,506.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock worth $25,680,423. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1,662.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 187,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $1,920,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after buying an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

