Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $5.35. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 2,723,097 shares trading hands.

The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after buying an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,704 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

