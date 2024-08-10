Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after acquiring an additional 438,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after buying an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,912,000 after buying an additional 365,795 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,387,000 after buying an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $317.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.07.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

