ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROK Resources
ROK Resources Trading Up 4.8 %
ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ROK Resources will post 0.034375 earnings per share for the current year.
About ROK Resources
ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ROK Resources
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.