ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

ROK Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CVE ROK opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. ROK Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ROK Resources will post 0.034375 earnings per share for the current year.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

