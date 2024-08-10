Roth Capital Downgrades BRC (NYSE:BRCC) to Hold

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE BRCC opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.21.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 334.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,157 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,869 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

