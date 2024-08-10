Roth Capital Weighs in on Tigo Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TYGO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TYGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 45,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,628. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 79.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

