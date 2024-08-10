Roth Mkm Cuts Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $5.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Westpark Capital restated a "hold" rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE AEVA remained flat at $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday. 212,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

