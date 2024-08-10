Royal Bank of Canada Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $113.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,633. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,807,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AECOM by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 808,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,897,000 after acquiring an additional 326,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

