Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 383,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $220.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.59. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADC Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 400,000 shares of ADC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.