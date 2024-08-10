Royal Bank of Canada Trims Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Target Price to $26.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 504,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,551. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,646,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and sold 163,093 shares valued at $3,854,460. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.