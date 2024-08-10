Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$171.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RY. UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.76.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RY stock opened at C$149.84 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$155.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$148.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total transaction of C$2,819,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,133.12. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,133.12. Insiders sold a total of 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.